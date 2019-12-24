|
|
JAY ROBERT "BOB" HOOD, 99, of Huntington, widower of Lena Lucille "Lou" Hood, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, with Pastor Donna Hinkle officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Bob was born May 6, 1920, in Folsom, W.Va., a son of the late Fleming Ross and Lina Apple Pinkerton Hood. One son, Jimmy Hood, and three brothers, Max, Richard and Tom Hood, also preceded him in death. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired manager from Cook Motor Lines. Bob was a member of Community of Grace United Methodist Church, a 69-year member of the Huntington Masonic Lodge #53 AF&AM and the Beni Kedem Shrine Club of Huntington. He served as an usher for the Marshall University football and basketball games and was an avid golfer. He loved his daily routine of going to the Phil Cline Center at the YMCA. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Cathy Hood of Huntington; two grandchildren and their spouses, Jamie and Michele Hood of Kings Beach, Calif., and Katie and Dan Herlihy of Reno, Nev.; four great-grandchildren, Adeline Herlihy, Juliette Herlihy, Everett Hood and Waylon Hood; numerous nieces, nephews, church friends and family. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Thursday, December 26, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019