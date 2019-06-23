







JEAN ALENE OLIVER SMITH, 89, of Barboursville, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born on August 1, 1929, in Hulett, Wyoming, the daughter of the late Clyde and Ivy Pearl Oliver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Clyde (Bob) Oliver, William (Bill) Oliver, Donalee Muir; two daughters-in-law, Linda Smith and Mary Smith; brother-in-law, William Carson Smith; sister-in-law, Nina Oliver; father-in-law, Charles McKinley Smith; mother-in-law, Sadie Irene Brown; and step-grandson, John B. Carter II. Jean was a homemaker and former tax preparer at H&R Block. She was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church in Huntington and was a former member of Grace Gospel Church, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Gilbert L. Smith of Barboursville; children, Timothy Lee Smith of Kissimmee, Fla., David G. (Margaret) Smith of Lawrenceburg, Tenn., Diana J. (Bruce) Carter of Lesage, Charles O. (Judee) Smith of Ona, Bill J. (Michelle) Smith of Rock Hill, S.C., and Pamela J. (Curt) Freed of Spring Lake, Mich.; brothers, Edward "Ed" Oliver and John "Jack" Oliver; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; as well as a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, with Dr. David Lemming, Rev. Bill Blankenship and Dr. Tim Yates officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville. The family will receive friends at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington and sister-in-law Allie Riffe for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House or the Missions Program at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary