JEAN ELOISE MCLIN GLEASON, 90, of Huntington, died peacefully at home after an extended illness on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Jean was born in Hazel Green, Ky., on September 28, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Hazel Howard McLin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William J. Gleason, in 2003. Jean was a proud graduate of Hazel Green Academy, where she was valedictorian of her class. Following graduation, she attended Berea College. Jean moved to Huntington in 1950, where she worked several jobs, including being the owner and proprietor of Jean's Kitchen, a restaurant in the Central City District. She retired from Owens-Illinois after 35 years of dedicated service in 1992. After she retired, Jean volunteered for many years at the Nazareth House of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Jean was a kind and generous woman, and anyone who came into her home was welcomed with a treat, as she was well known for her cooking and baking skills. Jean never met a stranger, and welcomed everyone into her home with gracious hospitality. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Lawrence Bruce McLin, Robert Harris McLin; her sister, Lois Ann McLin Runyon; as well as her grandson, Robert Bruce Gleason II. She is survived by her sons, William J. Gleason Jr., Robert (Melanie) Gleason, Daniel (Christine) Gleason; daughters, Kathryn (Chris) Leonard and Cynthia (Buddy) Madden, with whom she made her home the past two years. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Maggie Gleason (JR) Crawford, Mack and John Gleason, Paige and Kelly Leonard, Matthew, Michael and Katie Gleason, Carter Kingery; great-grandson, Robert (Bobby) Bruce Crawford; an expected grandson in February 2020; as well as many nieces and nephews. Also surviving Jean are sisters, Roberta McLin Wilson, Rita McLin Whitney (Chuck) and Linda McLin Baker (fiance Tom Marsh); sister-in-law, Marcella Gleason Corkrean (Phil), and brother-in-law, Jack Alderman; and special friend and caregiver, Cheryl Warden. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 1, at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. A devotion will be led by Father Douglas Ondeck. Visitation will also be Monday at 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, which will be conducted by Jean's nephew, Rev. Jim Forrest. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Jean loved all people, as well as animals, therefore, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Huntington City Mission, 624 10th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701; Little Victories, www.littlevictories.org; or a . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019