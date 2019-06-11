|
JEAN ROSE, 78, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away June 9, 2019, at the Inn at Wyngate. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister David Gladwell and Minister Larry McCoy. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. (CST) Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Netherland Cemetery, Rickman, Tenn. She was born February 17, 1941, in Overton County, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Jim Harris Garrett and Myrtle Williams Garrett. She is the last surviving child of seven children. She is survived by her husband Jim Rose; one daughter, Vera A. Rose and her husband Matthew Rohrbach of Huntington; one granddaughter, Rachel J. Rohrbach of Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 11, 2019