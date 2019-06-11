The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
Barboursville, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home
Barboursville, WV
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Netherland Cemetery
Richmond, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN ROSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN ROSE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JEAN ROSE Obituary




JEAN ROSE, 78, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away June 9, 2019, at the Inn at Wyngate. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister David Gladwell and Minister Larry McCoy. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. (CST) Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Netherland Cemetery, Rickman, Tenn. She was born February 17, 1941, in Overton County, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Jim Harris Garrett and Myrtle Williams Garrett. She is the last surviving child of seven children. She is survived by her husband Jim Rose; one daughter, Vera A. Rose and her husband Matthew Rohrbach of Huntington; one granddaughter, Rachel J. Rohrbach of Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now