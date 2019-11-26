|
|
JEAN SHELTON NAPIER, 72, died November 23, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center after a hard battle with West Nile Virus. She was born October 6, 1947, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lacy and Havana Shelton. Her husband, Lionel D. Napier; a sister, Patricia Manns; and two brothers, Eliveo Shelton and Vernon Shelton; also preceded her in death. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Keith D. Wiebe Sr., officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. She is survived by her son, Scott (Tami) Osborne of Columbus, Ohio; three grandchildren she adopted and raised as her own children, Amber (Zachary) Morris, James Napier (Dana Brown) and Savannah Napier; three great-grandsons who were the light of her world, Isaiah Morris, Roman Morris and Aerison James Napier; sisters, Lorella Cooper of Yawkey, W.Va., Joyce Baker and Rhoda Shelton both of West Hamlin, W.Va.; brothers, Cebert (Imogene) Shelton and Roger (Selma) Shelton, all of West Hamlin, W.Va.; and a multitude of nieces and nephews she loved dearly. Jean worked at Owens-Illinois in Huntington for many, many years, and most recently she worked at Route 60 Walmart. She made many lifelong friends, and she loved them tremendously. She was a cut-up and always made everyone laugh. She was the most selfless person and would do anything to help anyone. She was a light in this dark world, and the world needs more people who shine as bright and love as loudly as she did. She will always be our momaw and loved and missed more than words can even begin to explain. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019