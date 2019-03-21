Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JEANE GLENN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEANE PERKINS GLENN

Obituary Flowers

JEANE PERKINS GLENN Obituary




JEANE PERKINS GLENN, 89, of Ironton, widow of Alward Clyde Glenn, died March 17 in Hill View Retirement Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 101 S. 6th St., Ironton, OH 45638. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries