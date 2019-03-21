|
|
|
JEANE PERKINS GLENN, 89, of Ironton, widow of Alward Clyde Glenn, died March 17 in Hill View Retirement Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 101 S. 6th St., Ironton, OH 45638. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More