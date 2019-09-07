The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
JEANETTE ANN CORNWELL DORSEY

JEANETTE ANN CORNWELL DORSEY, 87, of Kenova, died at her home on September 4, 2019. She was born August 4, 1932, the daughter of the late William Jennings and Wilma Gustin Cornwell. Others preceding her in death are her husband, Lowell Dorsey; brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Neola Cornwell; baby sister, Roseanna Cornwell; and grandson-in-law, Joshua Collins. She is survived by her twin brother, Jennings Cornwell of Ceredo, and his wife, Violet, a wonderful sister-in-law and friend; also daughters, Rhonda Adkins (Rev. Randy) of Huntington and Maria Dorsey, her mother's faithful caregiver; brother-in-law, James Ronald Dorsey (Judy) of South Daytona, Fla.; sister-in-law, Karen Johnston (Neal) of Port Orange, Fla.; grandchildren, Chris Ball (Dawn) of Ceredo, Matthew Adkins (Jessica) of Huntington, Steven Ball (Tammy) of Cattletsburg, Ky., Erin Collins of Kenova and Sean Adkins of Huntington; great-grandchildren, Taryn Lambeth (Andrew) of Columbia, Tenn., Kelsey Ball of Cattletsburg, Ky., Christopher Ball of Ceredo, Kate Ball of Ceredo and Amelia Adkins of Huntington. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and a loving, supportive church family. Honorable mention to her great-granddogs, Bentley, Bella, Bayley, Boomer, Orphie, Zoey, Molly, Scooby, Marshall, Mia, Charli and Max. Jeannette was a 1950 graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School and was a faithful member of Kenova United Methodist Church for all of her life, where she was a Sunday School teacher for 60 years. She was an assistant manager and the "Ticket Lady" at Dreamland Pool for 34 years. She was a lover of football and basketball and all things Marshall University. Services will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Kenova United Methodist Church, 503 Fifteenth Street, Kenova, WV. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., with a celebration of Jeanette's life to follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Jim Richards officiating. Burial will follow at Docks Creek Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated, but donations can also be made to Kenova United Methodist Church. Rollins Funeral Home will be assisting with the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019
