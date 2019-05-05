







JEANETTE BOLUS passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, surrounded by her beloved family. Visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the funeral service at 11 a.m., both at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 701 11th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, followed by a Mercy Dinner at Holy Spirit Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1 Woodhaven Drive, Huntington, WV 25701. She was born April 8, 1925, in Kfeir, Lebanon. She immigrated with her family to Huntington in 1939 where she lived until her death. She led a very active and full life. Jeanette worked with her brother at their store, the 10th Street Market, for many years where she met and befriended numerous neighborhood residents. Subsequently she worked at the Cabell County Public Library in the Reference Department for 20 years. Jeanette's priorities in life were her family, her friends and her church where she devoted many selfless hours over the years. She was a member of St. George's Greek Orthodox Church where she was a part of the ladies' Philoptochos, and also attended Holy Spirit Antiochian Orthodox Church where she was a founding member. She was very proud of her heritage and participated in the activities of the Kfeirian Reunion Foundation. Her parents, Samuel and Naime Bolus, and her siblings, Nellie (Bolus) Tweel, Joseph Bolus, Ida Bolus and John (Catherine) Bolus, all predeceased her. Left behind to mourn her loss and celebrate her beautiful life are her beloved nephews and nieces who were blessed to have her as their aunt, Richard Tweel of Huntington, Dan (Joely) Tweel of Columbus, Ohio, Nadia (Michael) Bolus El-Hage of Potomac, Md., Denise Bolus of Bethesda, Md., John (Andrea) Bolus of Reston, Va., Michael (Kristin) Bolus of La Crescenta, Calif.; her grandniece, five grandnephews, and many close friends and relatives. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to either St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 701 11th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701, or Holy Spirit Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1 Woodhaven Drive, Huntington, WV 25701. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 5, 2019