







JEANIE ELLEN TARPLEY, 67, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was born November 4, 1951, in Huntington, daughter of the late Eustace Donald and Hazel Hardesty Barry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Tarpley in 2016 and her son Gregory Joseph Tarpley in 2014. She is survived by her daughter Ashleigh J. Tarpley Ison; three grandchildren; and three sisters, Lilly Johnson, Kathy Porter and Dyanna Collins. She was a 1969 graduate of Chesapeake High School and a volunteer at Trinity Church, 5th Avenue Huntington. The family extends a special thank you to Hospice of Huntington and The CCCSO. At her request, no services will be held. Private burial will take place at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, at a later date.