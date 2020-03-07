|
JEANNE G. GARDNER, 96, 1st Class Seaman "Rosie the Riveter," a United States Navy WWII veteran, of Huntington, W.Va., died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Community Hospice in Ashland, Ky. A graveside service with military rites will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Huntington, W.Va. She was born March 24, 1923, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Inez Gibbs. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Martha Hensley and Ruth Simonette; one brother, Charles W. Gibbs Jr.; and a niece, Barbara Ragsdale. She is survived by three great-nieces, Pamela Groves, Lisa Roth and Lynn Blalock; special friends, Audra Stephens and Tena Asbury. Her family and friends would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Community Hospice. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2020