







JEANNE LOGAN PRICE SCOTT, wife of Dr. Thomas F. Scott; mother of Dain Price (Angie) and Stephanie Price Wilson (Bob); grandmother of Braddick and TC Price, and Price and Bennett Wilson, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born March 2, 1937, in Huntington, the 2nd daughter of Al and Verna Logan. A graduate of Vinson High School, Jeanne was the first person in her family to graduate from college, getting a degree from Marshall University in 1959. Jeanne lived a long life full of accomplishments and accolades. She was a special education teacher, realtor, appraiser, model, campaign manager and lover of music, crossword puzzles and her dogs. She faced every obstacle with strength and determination, but most of all she is remembered for her ferocious love, devotion and protection of her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Cebe Price; her sister, Laverne Romano; and most recently her constant canine companion, Rosalyn. She is also survived by her sister, Cookie Hall (Paul), and stepchildren: Patty Holbrook (Dr. John), Dr. Tom Scott, Jr. (Isabelle), Betsy VanderPloeg (Dr. Doug), Joe Scott (Kathryn) and Andy Scott; grandchildren: Amy Turk (Steven), Austin (Maitland) and Hayden (Bridgitt) Holbrook, Michael and Andrew VanderPloeg, Jessica Stamper (Luke), Jill and Conner Scott, and Benjamin and Gregor Scott; three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org. There will be a private graveside service for family. Friends are invited to a reception in her honor on Friday, May 31, at 6 p.m. at her residence. "Though she be but little, she is fierce." Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 31, 2019