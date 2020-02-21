|
JEANNETTE DELORES ENGLE, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born July 7, 1941, in Cool Springs, N.C., a daughter of the late Gurney Cranfill and Versie Reavis Cranfill. She is also preceded in death by one brother, Harvey Cranfill. She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Carper; one son, Phillip Engle and wife Teresa; three grandchildren, Callie Leigh Jones, Whitney Nicole Jones and Kristen Engle; three great-grandchildren, Isaiah Despathy, Ayden Despathy and Braelynn Malone; and a host of nieces, nephews and family. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020