JEFFERSON EMSY (JEFF) FULKS entered his eternal rest Saturday, August 3, 2019, after a brief stay at the Suncoast Hospice Care Unit. Born October 7, 1932, in Scottown, Ohio, to Napoleon Dillon and Sylvia Lewis Fulks, Jeff graduated from Fairland High School in Lawrence County. He attended Rio Grande College, Ohio State University and Florida State University. He moved to Clearwater, Florida, in 1962 as a medical technologist to run the medical laboratory of Drs. Leonard and Gillotte. He remained in that position for thirty years. He was preceded in death by his wife of forty years, Edith, who recently died in April. He also was preceded in death by sister, Norma Fulks Johnson, and brothers, Charles, Glenn, Claude, Ross, Leland and Joe Fulks. He is survived by two brothers, Frank (Beverly) Fulks of Scottown, Ohio, and Dan (Rena) Fulks of Chesapeake, Ohio; three children, Ken (Suzette) Broman-Fulks of High Point, N.C., Jennifer (Al) Clay of Sharpsburg, Ga., and Judy Hamler of Tallahassee, Fla. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019