JEFFERY LYNN HAMLIN, 63, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on August 24, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Jeffery was born on July 9, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Daniel and Bernice Wilks Hamlin. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters, Joey, Dana and Sam Hamlin, Kay Marcum and Gloria Galloway. He was a HVAC repair and serviceman having worked for General Heating and Air and Russell Independent School System. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served as a corpsman at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital, Portsmouth, Va. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #550, Proctorville, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cathy Gamblin Hamlin; son Jeffery Daniel Hamlin of Florida, and daughter and son-in-law Sherrie Ann and Willie Stidham of Kentucky; granddaughter Haley Stidham; brothers and sister-in-law Danny and Steve Hamlin and Harold and Brenda Hamlin, all of Chesapeake, Ohio; brother-in-law Glenneth Edward Galloway and sister-in-law Linda Magee; nieces and nephews Tracy and Jason Galloway, Sherry Covington, Kelley Hagley, Karrie Hamlin, Nicholas Marcum, Cinthia Jones and Denise Magee. At his request there will be no services or visitation. The family request in lieu of flowers donations to be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019