Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
JEFFREY ALAN MAYS


1968 - 2020
JEFFREY ALAN MAYS Obituary

JEFFREY ALAN MAYS, 51, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was born October 5, 1968, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Judy Gilkerson Mays of Lesage, W.Va., and the late Dorsel Mays. He was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Glenn Mays. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife Teresa Clary McCallister; four children, Brian, Vanessa, Christopher and Danny; one sister, Pamela Lester; and five grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Elder Emual Adkins officiating. Burial will be in Mays Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with services.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020
