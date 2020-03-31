|
JEFFREY JO FOUT, 60, of Waterloo, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He was born March 9, 1960, son of the late Wilson and Linda Callicoat Fout. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kimberly Poston Fout. Jeff attended Symmes Valley Schools and was a retired steel worker of Steel Of West Virginia. After retirement he became a cattle farmer and was well-known throughout the community for being very generous, always making sure no neighbor or friend went without meat. Jeff was a very ambitious man and was always on the go, accomplishing so much with his life. He loved to share every experience along the way with his family and friends. He loved Harleys and fast cars all his life, but he enjoyed riding his side by side along with his granddaughter counting cows even more. He loved to travel and going on vacations, especially to the beach and on cruises. Every day was a new adventure for him and he left no time wasted. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law Edward and Vallie Poston and four step-sisters, Regina Salyers, Beverly Simpson, Linda Sue Hieronimus and Everlyn Truitt. Along with his wife, those left to cherish his memory are a son, Jeffrey Brandon (Monica) Fout of Waterloo, Ohio; a daughter, Caitlyn (Chad Miller) Fout of Ironton, Ohio; three grandsons, Brandon J. Fout, Dave Litteral and Blaze Cade, all of Waterloo, Ohio; two granddaughters, Hailey Litteral of Waterloo, Ohio and Olivia Dean of Ironton, Ohio; a brother, Robin (Kathy) Fout of Willow Wood, Ohio. There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton, with Pastor Trent Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow at Old Baptist Cemetery, 16688 County Road 2, Scottown, Ohio. The family will welcome friends for a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Thursday. To make online condolences to the Fout family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020