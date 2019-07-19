Home

Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
View Map
JEFFREY LESTER STEPHENS

JEFFREY LESTER STEPHENS, 56, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Thurmond, W.Va. He was born September 14, 1962, in Salinas, Calif., a son of the late George and Lilly Mae Paige Stephens. He worked as a Land Surveyor for The Thrasher Group and was a member of the WV Board of Professional Surveyors. Jeffrey is survived by one daughter, Samantha Stephens of Huntington, W.Va.; one son, Geoff Stephens of Hinton, W.Va.; one grandson, Aiden Adkins; one sister, Traci Stephens of Lavalette, W.Va.; the mother of his children, Kim Stephens; and nephews, Jay and Josh Laney. A gathering of friends will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. until noon at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. A private burial at Elmwood Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 19, 2019
