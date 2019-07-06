|
JEFFREY LYNN COOPER, 59, of Glenwood, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his residence. Jeff was born January 20, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Charles Cecil and Glordean Black Cooper. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Charles Michael Cooper. Survivors include his wife, Terri Laney Cooper of Glenwood, one daughter, Christina Clatworthy, two sisters, Gloria Courts and Brenda Ferrell, granddaughter, Amber Clatworthy, and a special cousin, Ronnie Cooper, all of Huntington; most wonderful mother-in-law, Betty Wilson of Kenova; four brothers-in-law, Cliff Howard, Rick, Fred and Bob Laney; special friends, Kent and Alicia Grose and Scotty Bryan. A Celebration of Jeff's life will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cabell Midland High School. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 6, 2019