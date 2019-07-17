Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEFFREY JARRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEFFREY SCOTT JARRELL


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEFFREY SCOTT JARRELL Obituary




JEFFREY SCOTT JARRELL, 45, of Proctorville, Ohio, loving son of Brenda Cooper Jarrell and John D. Jarrell II, departed this life to be with his loving Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born November 4, 1973, in Huntington, W.Va. He leaves to mourn: his five children, Brittany Jarrell, Jeffrey Jarrell, Jeremiah Jarrell, Carlie Delaney and Jarrod Jarrell, whom he loved with all his heart. He is also survived by one brother, Johnny "Cookie" (Beth) Jarrell; three nieces, Halei Jarrell, Rachel Jarrell and Jordan Spencer; aunt, Malinda Cooper (Jeffrey) Moore; and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Hazel Davis Jarrell and John Dink Jarrell Sr.; maternal grandparents, Frederick Paul Cooper Sr. and Edna Elkins Cooper; maternal great-grandparents, Fannie and Charles "Buzz" Cooper; and uncle, Fred "Brown" Cooper Jr. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now