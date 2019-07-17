







JEFFREY SCOTT JARRELL, 45, of Proctorville, Ohio, loving son of Brenda Cooper Jarrell and John D. Jarrell II, departed this life to be with his loving Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born November 4, 1973, in Huntington, W.Va. He leaves to mourn: his five children, Brittany Jarrell, Jeffrey Jarrell, Jeremiah Jarrell, Carlie Delaney and Jarrod Jarrell, whom he loved with all his heart. He is also survived by one brother, Johnny "Cookie" (Beth) Jarrell; three nieces, Halei Jarrell, Rachel Jarrell and Jordan Spencer; aunt, Malinda Cooper (Jeffrey) Moore; and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Hazel Davis Jarrell and John Dink Jarrell Sr.; maternal grandparents, Frederick Paul Cooper Sr. and Edna Elkins Cooper; maternal great-grandparents, Fannie and Charles "Buzz" Cooper; and uncle, Fred "Brown" Cooper Jr. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 17, 2019