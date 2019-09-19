|
JEFFREY SCOTT WALKER, 53, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, with Pastor Patrick Elliott officiating. Private interment will take place in the Walker family cemetery. Jeff was born May 24, 1966, in Huntington, W.Va., son of Ken Walker and the late Freda Fuery Walker. He was a mill worker at Special Metals and a member of the Steel Workers Local 40. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by a nephew, John Kenneth (JK) Walker II. In addition to his father he is survived by two brothers, John Kenneth "Kenny" Walker (Kim) and Dwayne Walker (Kathy); niece Lacey Walker; nephew Stephen Walker and his beloved German Shepherds, Mia and Mya. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Jeff to the Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019