JENANNE WILSON, 79, of Huntington, W.Va., wife of Bobby Joe Wilson, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel conducted by Pastor Phillip Warren. She was a retired office manager for Dr. Prathap Chandan and was a charter member of the Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was born on June 26, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Carl Dallas and Helen Faye Davis Bryan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Wayne Bryan. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Lisa Renee Wilson and Kelli Jo Wilson Ferris (David Ferris); grandsons, Joshua Bryan Matthews, Derek Lee Matthews and Nicholas Brett Andrew Matthews; and one great-grandson, Jesse Lee Matthews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019