|
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
JENNIE B. MIDKIFF


1927 - 2019
JENNIE B. MIDKIFF Obituary




JENNIE B. MIDKIFF, 91, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born December 18, 1927, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Jennings B. and Myrtle Dayton Sizemore. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. Midkiff; and two brothers, Jim Sizemore and Dick Sizemore. She was a retired secretary for First Mortgage Corporation; a member of Trinity Church of God since 1998; and a life member of Post 9738 Ladies Auxiliary. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas J. and Mary Midkiff of South Point, Ohio; her granddaughter, Lisa Ann Midkiff Fairman and her husband Justin Fairman of South Point, Ohio; her great-grandsons, Joseph Lobaldo II and Braxton Midkiff; and a step-great-grandson, Jayce Fairman. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Ken Toler officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
