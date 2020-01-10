|
|
JENNIFER CHERYL "CHUDDIE" LUCAS MONTGOMERY, 65, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away January 5, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born to Hughie M. and Mamie H. Lucas on March 31, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va. Jennifer attended Huntington East High School and received a Regents Degree from Marshall University. She worked with many wonderful colleagues at Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital, which she called her "work home" for 15 years. Fiercely independent, Jennifer's irreverent sense of humor was beloved by all who knew her. A lover of all green and living things, she was also known for impeccable housekeeping and landscaping. Jennifer passed an appreciation for art and music to her children and was widely known for her beautiful singing voice. Jennifer is survived by her children, Chad A. Montgomery (Laura Plaisted), San Diego, Calif., and Tara Montgomery (Eric Swisher), San Clemente, Calif. She leaves behind her beloved grandson, Theodore A. Montgomery, San Diego, Calif. She is also survived by her brother, Gary L. Lucas (Susan), Huntington, W.Va., and sister, Sandy E. Callicoat (Eric), Havelock, N.C. Among many beloved friends, she is also survived by her close friend, Scott Thompson, Huntington, W.Va. The viewing ceremony will be held at Chapman's Mortuary on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. The burial will take place immediately afterward at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. The family welcomes flowers to honor Jennifer's memory.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020