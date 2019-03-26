|
JENNIFER LEIGH (MANNS) DEAN, 66, of Ranger, passed away Saturday, March 23. She was born Oct. 24, 1952, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harrison and Iris (Slade) Manns. She was a member of East Fork Freewill Baptist Church. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Bennie Dean; by one daughter, Lisa (Aaron) Marsh of Barboursville; two grandchildren, Jenna Marsh and Jacob Marsh of Barboursville; two sisters, Janet (Bill) Gibson of Huntington and Angela (David) Koontz of Barboursville; one brother, Billy Manns, and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The visitation will be at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home in West Hamlin on Tuesday, March 26 from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, at 11 a.m. at East Fork Freewill Baptist Church in Ranger. Burial will be in Sias Cemetery. Friends may express their condolences at handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019