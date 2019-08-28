|
JENNINGS JD SALMONS went to meet his Heavenly Father on August 25, 2019, at the age of 81. He was a loving husband of 58 years to his wife, Jean Ann Salmons. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a retired Cabell County bus driver. He was preceded in death by one grandson, Jeffrey Salmons Jr. JD is survived by his wife, Jean; his son, Jeff Salmons (Allyson); grandson, Michael Anthony; his great-grandchildren, Hannah Trippett, Jayson and Evelyn Salmons and Michael Salmons Jr.; and sister, Larnie Miller (Butch). JD will be missed by dear friends and family. There will be a private service for friends and family at White Chapel Memorial Gardens and there will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019