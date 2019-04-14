JENNINGS "HIPPIE, JJ, JOHN" JOHNSON passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019, at his home. He was born on October 8, 1940, at Salt Rock in Cabell County. He was retired from Pechiney Rolled Products in Ravenswood, W.Va., as a welder/fabricator. He is survived by his wife, Linda Johnson of Ravenswood, W.Va.; stepson, Eric Rhodes of Millwood, W.Va.; and two sisters, Sylvia McCallister and Lorna Pollack, both of Barboursville. He will forever be remembered by his five grandchildren: Ryan and Morgan Johnson of Charleston, W.Va., Rachel Johnson of Huntington, Hannah Rhodes of Brushton, NY, Jessica Beckham (Michael) of Cottageville, W.Va.; and great grandchildren: Alexis and Emily Beckham, and Easton and Oakley Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Leroy and Thelma Odessa Baker Johnson; two sons, Todd and David Johnson; two brothers, Hearl and Hessie Johnson of Cabell County; and one sister, Annalee Wade of Scottown, Ohio. Jennings ("Hippie" "JJ" "John") enjoyed all sports, especially golfing. He loved his grandchildren and spending time with them. He will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected] "> [email protected] "> [email protected] "> [email protected] or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary