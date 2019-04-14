Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roush Funeral Home
205 Ritchie Ave
Ravenswood, WV 26164
(304) 273-2152
Resources
More Obituaries for JENNINGS JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JENNINGS JOHNSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JENNINGS JOHNSON Obituary
JENNINGS "HIPPIE, JJ, JOHN" JOHNSON passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019, at his home. He was born on October 8, 1940, at Salt Rock in Cabell County. He was retired from Pechiney Rolled Products in Ravenswood, W.Va., as a welder/fabricator. He is survived by his wife, Linda Johnson of Ravenswood, W.Va.; stepson, Eric Rhodes of Millwood, W.Va.; and two sisters, Sylvia McCallister and Lorna Pollack, both of Barboursville. He will forever be remembered by his five grandchildren: Ryan and Morgan Johnson of Charleston, W.Va., Rachel Johnson of Huntington, Hannah Rhodes of Brushton, NY, Jessica Beckham (Michael) of Cottageville, W.Va.; and great grandchildren: Alexis and Emily Beckham, and Easton and Oakley Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Leroy and Thelma Odessa Baker Johnson; two sons, Todd and David Johnson; two brothers, Hearl and Hessie Johnson of Cabell County; and one sister, Annalee Wade of Scottown, Ohio. Jennings ("Hippie" "JJ" "John") enjoyed all sports, especially golfing. He loved his grandchildren and spending time with them. He will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected] or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now