JENNY IRENE CASTLE, 76, of Ashland, sister of Elbert "Bill" Castle of Catlettsburg, Ky., and Proctor Castle of Ashland, died Jan. 21 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She retired from Cinderella Flox. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020