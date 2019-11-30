|
JERALDINE "JERRY" LYNN ROMINE PIKE, 74, of Huntington, retired employee of BB&T, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, knowing the love, caring and kindness of her family, lifelong friends and co-workers. The epitome of a southern lady, she was known for her kindness and devotion to family. She adored the beach and travel with her family. There was not a mystery book she didn't read or a craft she didn't try. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanora and Oscar Pinkerman; her father, Louie Pike; her sister, Rita Sullivan; her brother, Jim Pike; her nephew, Michael Sullivan; and the father of her children, E.V. "Beechie" Romine. Jerry is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Ron) Hobbs, and son, Matt Romine. Also surviving are grandchildren, Eirene Hobbs, Laura Romine, Emily Romine, Jacob Elliott and Evan Romine. Additional survivors include nephews, Bob (Alicia) Massie, Jay (Crystal) Sullivan, Rod (Barbara) Pike, Jimbo (Cindy) Pike, Louis Pike, Kevin (Kim) Pike, Jay (Laura) Pike; niece, Rita Biser; and niece-in-law, Anita Sullivan. Surviving aunt is Lena Hodge; along with several great-nephews and -nieces; and sister-in-law, Kim Pike. A gathering of friends and family will happen on Sunday, December 1, at Reger Funeral Home, 1242 Adams Ave., Huntington, WV 25704. Friends can call on the family from 10:30 a.m. until noon. A service will occur at noon in the Reger Funeral Chapel by Minister Jesse Simmons, followed immediately by lunch. If friends wish, they may accompany the family to the Milton Cemetery, Milton, where there will be a short graveside service at 4 p.m. A procession will leave the funeral home at 3:15 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019