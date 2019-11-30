The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:15 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
View Map
Burial
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Milton Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for JERALDINE PIKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JERALDINE LYNN ROMINE "JERRY" PIKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JERALDINE LYNN ROMINE "JERRY" PIKE Obituary




JERALDINE "JERRY" LYNN ROMINE PIKE, 74, of Huntington, retired employee of BB&T, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, knowing the love, caring and kindness of her family, lifelong friends and co-workers. The epitome of a southern lady, she was known for her kindness and devotion to family. She adored the beach and travel with her family. There was not a mystery book she didn't read or a craft she didn't try. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanora and Oscar Pinkerman; her father, Louie Pike; her sister, Rita Sullivan; her brother, Jim Pike; her nephew, Michael Sullivan; and the father of her children, E.V. "Beechie" Romine. Jerry is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Ron) Hobbs, and son, Matt Romine. Also surviving are grandchildren, Eirene Hobbs, Laura Romine, Emily Romine, Jacob Elliott and Evan Romine. Additional survivors include nephews, Bob (Alicia) Massie, Jay (Crystal) Sullivan, Rod (Barbara) Pike, Jimbo (Cindy) Pike, Louis Pike, Kevin (Kim) Pike, Jay (Laura) Pike; niece, Rita Biser; and niece-in-law, Anita Sullivan. Surviving aunt is Lena Hodge; along with several great-nephews and -nieces; and sister-in-law, Kim Pike. A gathering of friends and family will happen on Sunday, December 1, at Reger Funeral Home, 1242 Adams Ave., Huntington, WV 25704. Friends can call on the family from 10:30 a.m. until noon. A service will occur at noon in the Reger Funeral Chapel by Minister Jesse Simmons, followed immediately by lunch. If friends wish, they may accompany the family to the Milton Cemetery, Milton, where there will be a short graveside service at 4 p.m. A procession will leave the funeral home at 3:15 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JERALDINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reger Funeral Home
Download Now