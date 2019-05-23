|
|
JEREMY DURAN WILFONG, 35, of Rainelle, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was the son of Gary and Kay Franklin Wilfong of Rainelle. Service will be 3 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019, at Sewell Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Bennie Kenney, Rev. Mike Whisman and Rev. Fred Fryar officiating. Burial will follow in the Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville, W.Va. Pallbearers will be Eric Franklin, Joshua Franklin, Brandon Franklin, Justin Barker, Keith Wilson, Tim Walkup, Jerry Walkup and Justin Walkup. Friends may visit with the family at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle, on Sunday evening, May 26, 2019, from 5 until 9 p.m. and from 2 p.m. until time of service at the church on Monday. Online condolences www.wallaceandwallacefh.com/. Wallace & Wallace Inc., 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 23, 2019