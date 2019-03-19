







JEROME CLARK, 84, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, by Brother Jack Marcum and Tony Clay. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va., with graveside rites being conducted by Wayne Lodge # 18 AF&AM. He was born November 22, 1934, in Kiahsville, W.Va., a son of the late Lucian Clark and Katy Maynard Clark. Jerome was a machinist for Huntington Plating and loved coon hunting and will be remembered for his sense of humor. He was also a 50-year member of the Wayne Masonic Lodge # 18 AF&AM. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Arlie (Doralene) Clark, Alan (Dinah) Clark and Millard Clark; and four sisters, Renda (Henry) Adkins, Cora (Kelly) Mills, Vick (Denver) Caldwell and Ethel (Everett) Maynard. Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Alma Maynard Clark; a daughter, Deborah Sanders and husband Carl of Lavalette, W.Va.; a grandson, Jeremy Sanders and wife Melissa of Wayne, W.Va.; two great-grandchildren, Kaylea Morgan, Corey (Audrey) Morgan; and a host of additional family and friends. The family would like to express gratitude to Hospice of Huntington. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary