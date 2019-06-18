Home

Heck Funeral Home
1007 Smith St
Milton, WV 25541
(304) 743-4141
JERRY BRENT BLEDSOE, 77, of Milton, passed peacefully in his sleep at his home on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born November 27, 1941, in Milton, a son of the late E. Lyle and Ruby Virginia Weaver Bledsoe. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Lillian "Olive" Harshbarger. Jerry was an artisan, a craftsman and a builder. He was a man of deep abiding faith who had an impeccable work ethic. He loved to fly fish, tie his own flies and to ride steam trains. Jerry is survived by his friend, Janet; son Nathan and Barbie; grandsons Zackary and Andrew and a great-grandson, Ryker. He will be sadly missed by dear friends and family and the many people he has worked for. Private services will be held for the family at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.heckfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 18, 2019
