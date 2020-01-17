|
JERRY KENNETH STRAUB, 78, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born on May 1, 1941, in Wheeling, W.Va. He was the son of the late John K. and Olive V. Straub. Jerry is also preceded in death by his niece, Dawn Nethercutt, and grandson, Chase Adkins. He is survived by the love of his life, Mary Laura Dennison of Huntington, W.Va., his brother, John M. Straub (Judy), both of Ona, W.Va. Jerry was a graduate of Vinson High School. He attended The University of Pittsburgh, where he played quarterback for two years. He graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for Special Metals for 20-plus years and then Marathon Petroleum until he retired. He also had his own professional engineering firm. He was the owner of Wilson Welding Company and Huntington Drum. Jerry had many hobbies that kept him busy. He loved coaching youth sports. He also had his private pilot's license and loved to fly. He was a fan of anything Marshall University. He rarely missed a basketball or football game. Jerry loved to design and build different things. He was responsible for the design and construction of the Huntington Little League complex in Ritter Park. His favorite hobby, though, was attending his grandchildren's functions. Jerry is survived by his children, Scott Straub (Geneva) of Huntington, Shelley Shell (Todd) of Huntington, John Dennison (Valorie) of Huntington and Heather Dennison of Huntington. He also had a nephew, Matt Straub (Jennifer), nephew, Curt Nethercutt (Erin) of Ona. Jerry has grandchildren, Blake and Joey Shell of Huntington, Jacob and Trey Straub of Huntington, Jarret Sipple of Huntington, Cole and Bryce Dennison of Huntington, and great-grandchildren, Jacob Sipple of Huntington, Dominic and Milani Adkins of Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, followed by a service at 1 p.m. There will be a small service at the Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Jerry K. Straub memorial fund at Wesbanco, 823 8th St., Huntington, WV 25701. These funds will be used to set up a trust for Chemotherapy patients in the Huntington area. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020