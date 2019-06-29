







JERRY KISER CHAMBERS passed away peacefully at her home on June 27, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born in 1926 at Meador, W.Va., a proud daughter of Mingo County. She was one of seven children born to Lenna Kiser, originally from Luxembourg, and Charlie Kiser, from Matewan. Jerry claimed to have an idyllic upbringing despite growing up in the Great Depression and WWII; she learned to swim in the creek, accompanied her grandfather when he tended the homestead, helped her mother stoke the coal stove, and rambled through Matewan and Red Jacket in their heyday. She graduated from Magnolia High School. She taught herself how to identify wild mushrooms, most birds, and the trees and flowers she so enjoyed. Jerry was deeply religious and adhered to the basic principle that God loves us all and so should we. Jerry was recognized by her family, friends and neighbors as the best person any of us have ever known. Her independence, optimism and empathy were always evident, and she never lost her humor or her sweetness throughout her battle with Alzheimer's. Her strength and love held together the lives of her husband, Jim Chambers, and her sons, the late Tom Chambers and Bill Chambers, and her surviving son, Chuck Chambers. Jerry leaves a legacy of many attributes to her daughter-in-law, Sonia Chambers, her grandchildren, Bryan, Lenna, Elizabeth, Emily and Ellen, and her great-grandchildren, Trey, Nick and Marcus. She taught all of us to love and respect nature, West Virginia, justice and tolerance. Through her, we discovered the thrill of wading barefoot in a creek, the joy of dancing to the May Pole, the pleasure in feeding the birds, the joy of playing in the rain and the tranquility of a walk in the woods. Most important, she revealed to all who knew her that happiness will be found everywhere you look for it. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her big sister, Polly Roberson, her little sister, Joyce, her brother-in-law, Joe Kinder, and her niece, Kaye Campbell, all of Matewan, WV, and her niece, Donna Talerico of Cincinnati, as well as the extended family. The family especially thanks Carolyn Adkins for caring for Jerry in her last years. In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated so that through her ashes she may be returned to the earth and be a source of life forever. A memorial service for family and close friends will be held "up on the hill" at her farm on Barker's Ridge when her family may gather together. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 29, 2019