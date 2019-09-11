|
JERRY NORMAN RUTHERFORD of Middleburg, Florida, died August 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Jerry was born January 11, 1938, in Huntington (Wayne County), W.Va., to Charles and Ethel Riggs Rutherford. He graduated from Vinson High School in 1955 followed by four years of service in the Navy as a radioman on a destroyer in the North Atlantic. He retired after 34 years as a central office installer with AT&T. After retirement, he and wife Joan moved to Florida, where he volunteered at a hospital in Middleburg. He loved golf and never passed up the chance to play a few rounds with his brothers Frank and Cliff. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, sisters Beatrice, Phyllis, Fern and brothers Edward and Charles and sister-in-law Delores. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Joan Crone Rutherford; daughter Lori Ann Cart and sons Charles Allen and Paul Eugene Rutherford. Also surviving are his brothers Frank and Clifford (Ingrid) and grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins including Donna and David Ball, and friends. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. September 12, at Reger Funeral Home, with family visitation from 11 a.m. to noon, and friends and family visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the . Jerry loved his family and friends unconditionally. He always had a smile and never saw a stranger. " …Stand firm in the faith. Be courageous. Be strong. And do everything with love..." 1 Corinthians 16:13.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019