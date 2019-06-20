The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
JERRY THOMAS "RADAR" COURTS


JERRY THOMAS "RADAR" COURTS Obituary




JERRY THOMAS "RADAR" COURTS, 70, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Rev. Tracy Mills, Rev. Travis Wilmoth and Rev. Rick Watson officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was born January 29, 1949, in Cabell County, a son of the late Rev. Herbert Courts and Lucille Cooper Courts. He was retired from Bayer Crops Science Corporation. He was a member of Union Baptist Church and the J&J Hunting Club in Wirt County, W.Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Timmy Courts. He is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Kathy Venoy Courts; two daughters and sons-in-law, Heather and Steven Tysinger and their daughter Cooper of Denton, North Carolina, and Jera and Travis Wilmoth and their daughter Aubrey of Mount Airy, North Carolina; one son, Michael Courts and his son Caleb of Milton; one sister, Brenda Edwards and her husband Alvin of Uniontown, Pa.; several nieces and nephews; and his special dog, "Buster." Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative, 317 W. Washington Street, Charleston, WV 25302, or to Union Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 20, 2019
