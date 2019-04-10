







JESSE FRANKLIN WILSON, 89, of Huntington, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Cabell-Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. He was born Jan. 12, 1930, in Kenova, a son of the late Doliver and Lena Brumfield Wilson. Jesse was a veteran having served during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force and he was a member of Crescent Lodge #32 AF & AM in Ceredo, whose members will conduct graveside rites. He retired as a production supervisor from Houdaile Industries. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gloria May Wilson, and two brothers, Howard "Tom" Wilson and Joe Wilson. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Jesse F. Wilson (Wilma) and Paul Wilson (Cindy) and one daughter and son-in-law, Pamela Harbour (Bruce); two brothers, Jim and Bob Wilson; three sisters, Jean Sullivan, Judy Dean and Betty Wilson; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.