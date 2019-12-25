|
JESSIE R. SAN FRANCISCO, 92, of Huntington, widow of Clinton San Francisco, did Dec. 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Dec. 28, Central United Baptist Church, Old U.S. Highway 119 Logan, W.Va. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2019