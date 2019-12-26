|
Our beloved matriarch, JESSIE RUTH SAN FRANCISCO, departed this life on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born October 5, 1927, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to the late Guy Foster Sr. and Frances Yates Foster. She is preceded in death by her first husband, John Knaff, the father of her two children; her second husband, Elmer Arnwine; her current husband, Deacon Clinton San Francisco; four sisters, Judy Thomas, Bessie Hawkins, Jenny Day and Lessie Watkins; and two brothers, James Foster and Guy Foster Jr. Jessie worked for the Logan Bowling Center for over 20 years and the Logan County School System for over 25 years. She was a former Worthy Matron and member of the Queen of Sheba Chapter No. 8, Order of the Eastern Star, for over 50 years in Logan, West Virginia. Jessie was a very dedicated and active member of Cole Street Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as Church Clerk and President of the Women's Missionary Circle. She also was active in the Guyan Valley Missionary Baptist Association. Jessie enjoyed scrapbooking and cooking. She took pride in her cooking. Most of her cooking was from scratch. She was known for her sweet potato pies. She leaves to cherish the memory of her life: son, Charles J. Knaff of Ona, West Virginia; daughter, Frances K. (Bishop Gary L.) Edwards of Huntington, West Virginia; three grandchildren, Jessica M. Edwards of Huntington, West Virginia, Selden M. Edwards of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Christian S. Edwards of Huntington, West Virginia; and two sisters, Ethel Murphy of Cora, West Virginia, and Willie Mae Johnson of San Antonio, Texas. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Services will be held at Central United Baptist Church, 2673 Logan Blvd., Logan, WV 25601, on Saturday, December 28, 2019. The viewing will be held at 11 a.m., and the service will begin at 12 o'clock noon. Services will be officiated by Bishop Gary L. Edwards and Rev. Frank Jones. Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, 625 County Road 775, Proctorville, OH 45669. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.