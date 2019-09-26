|
JEWELL "JUDY" GREENHILL HUDGINS, 93, of Grayson, Ky., sister of Peter Greenhill Jr., died Sept. 24 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. She was a retired timekeeper at Dayton Malleable, Ironton. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 28, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019