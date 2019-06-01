The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
JIMMIE G. TAYLOR, 86, of Huntington, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Willie May and Pastor Roger Mooney. Burial will follow in Taylor Family Cemetery, Huntington. He was born September 7, 1932, in Huntington, a son of the late Gordon and Cynthia Marie Taylor. He was a veteran of the US Army. Jimmie was the owner and operator of Taylor Iron and Metal and J. Taylor Auto Collection. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Mae Leek Taylor; infant son, Kenneth Gordon Taylor; and his brothers and sisters. Jimmie was a good man, a mighty man of God, always doing for others. He had three sons, Michael (Karen) Taylor, Jimmie (Tammy) Taylor and Norman (Kim) Taylor, all of Huntington, and one daughter, Teresa (Bill) Klaiber of Kitts Hill, Ohio. He also has an abundance of 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who love and cherish him. Also surviving him are one brother, Glenn Taylor, two sisters, Shirley Osburn and Phyllis Curnutte of Huntington, and a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 1, 2019
