Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
JIMMIE JUNIOR McCLURE


1937 - 2019
JIMMIE JUNIOR McCLURE Obituary

JIMMIE JUNIOR McCLURE, 82, of Culloden, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on December 3, 2019. He was born August 8, 1937, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a son of the late Raymond and Zena Harless McClure. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Eva Mae Smith McClure; two sisters, Adaline Nelson and Christina McClure; and one brother, Paul McClure. He is survived by three daughters, Benita Kay Taylor (Gary), Teresa McClure and Karen Love; four sons, James, Timothy, David and Larry McClure; one brother, Robert McClure; 22 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019
