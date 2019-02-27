Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JIMMIE MORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JIMMIE LEE MORGAN Sr.

Obituary Flowers

JIMMIE LEE MORGAN Sr. Obituary




JIMMIE LEE MORGAN SR., 83, of Huntington, husband of Norma Morgan, died February 26 at home. He was a retired teacher and coach for Cabell County Schools. Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday at Chapman's Mortuary. Friends may visit family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Graveside committal services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, and a procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Friday. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries