JIMMIE LEE MORGAN SR., 83, of Huntington, husband of Norma Morgan, died February 26 at home. He was a retired teacher and coach for Cabell County Schools. Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday at Chapman's Mortuary. Friends may visit family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Graveside committal services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, and a procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Friday. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
