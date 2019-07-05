







JIMMIE RAY "J.R." SNYDER SR., 83, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at home. He was born March 12, 1936, in Chesapeake, Ohio, son of the late Waid and Belva Collingsworth Snyder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet M. Snyder; three sisters, Lisa, Helen and Kathryn; and two brothers, Waid H. Snyder Jr and Charles L. Snyder. He retired from Ensign Electric Company and Cabell Wayne Association of the Blind. He was a Marine Corps veteran and served in the Korean Conflict. He was a life member of Marine Corps League Detachment 340 and American Legion Post #16. He was also Scoutmaster of young marines, a member of Sons of American Legion, a Kentucky Colonel and Admiral in Cherry River Navy. He is survived by one daughter, Tanya Smith; and one son, Jimmie Snyder Jr., both of Huntington, W.Va.; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 5, 2019