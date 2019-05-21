







JIMMIE WARREN SPURLOCK, 98, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born March 16, 1921, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Forest and Edith Bowen Spurlock. He was a retired City of Huntington firefighter and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Bowen Spurlock, one daughter, Kim Spurlock, one grandson, Scott Turner, two sisters, Helen and Eloise, and one brother Charles. He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Karl Turner; one son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Nancy Spurlock; one sister, Margie McDonie; three grandchildren, Stacy, Eric and Rebecca; and eight great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 21, 2019