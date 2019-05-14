Home

JIMMY COLEMAN
JIMMY DEAN COLEMAN, 53, of Turkey Creek, Ky., son of Gloris Rose Lockard Coleman of Connelly Springs, N.C., died May 11 in Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was a construction worker in the housing industry. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church; burial will follow in Lockard-Reed Cemetery, Turkey Creek, Ky. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky, is assisting the family. www.rerogersfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 14, 2019
