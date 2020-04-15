|
JIMMY EUBERT BLANTON, 83, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, widower of Doris Arthur Blanton, died April 14 at home He retired from AK Steel and was an ordained minister. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. April 18 at Haverhill Cemetery. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Donations are suggested to the Jimmy and Doris Blanton Scholarship, 701 Junior Furnace Road, Franklin Furnace, OH 45629.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020