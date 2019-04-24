The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
JIMMY KYLE ALEXANDER, 77, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born December 28, 1941, in Wayne, a son of the late Arlene Ruth Smith Alexander. He was a retired surveyor and a veteran of the US Navy, having served in Vietnam. He was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Alexander. He is survived by his wife, Freda Merritt Alexander; one daughter, Sabrina (Jeffrey) Smith of East Lynn, W.Va.; one son, Jimmy Kyle Alexander II of Barboursville; four brothers, Steve Alexander and Rick Alexander, both of Wayne, Paul Alexander of Lavalette and Lou Alexander of North Carolina; and four grandchildren, Madilyn and Rianna Smith, Tyler and Emily Alexander. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Tom Roten officiating. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019
