







JIMMY KYLE ALEXANDER, 77, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born December 28, 1941, in Wayne, a son of the late Arlene Ruth Smith Alexander. He was a retired surveyor and a veteran of the US Navy, having served in Vietnam. He was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Alexander. He is survived by his wife, Freda Merritt Alexander; one daughter, Sabrina (Jeffrey) Smith of East Lynn, W.Va.; one son, Jimmy Kyle Alexander II of Barboursville; four brothers, Steve Alexander and Rick Alexander, both of Wayne, Paul Alexander of Lavalette and Lou Alexander of North Carolina; and four grandchildren, Madilyn and Rianna Smith, Tyler and Emily Alexander. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Tom Roten officiating. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.