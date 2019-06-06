|
JO-ANN ALICE CLIFF LAYMAN died after a short illness on May 20, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich. She was born on December 26, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Joseph S. and Alice R. Cliff. She attended Marshall University, where she was a member of Tri Sigma Sorority. Jo-Ann was a photographer for Caldwell Banker Hubbell in Lansing. She was predeceased by a daughter, Connie. Surviving relatives include her brother, Donald Keith Cliff (Judy) of Huntington, W.Va.; two children, Doris Booton (Brad) of Greensboro, N.C., and Jeff Layman (Suzane) of Wellington, Fla.; grandchildren, David Cortright, Bill Cortright (Jamie) and Olivia Layman; and great-grandchildren, Taylor and Kellen Cortright. A private memorial was held at Woodmere Cemetery in Huntington.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 6, 2019