JO ANN HASTINGS, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. She was born June 14, 1944, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Joseph D. Barker and Ethel Thompson Barker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Larry H. Hastings and a sister, Jerri Skeens. She is survived by her daughter Kimmie D. Shano (Jeff) of China Grove, N.C.; her son Jeremey T. Hastings (Tia) of Proctorville, Ohio; sisters-in-law Diana S. Beatty of Proctorville, Ohio and Sharon A. Ferrell of Willow Wood, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was a beautician for 50 years and owner and operator of Ladies and Gents in Proctorville, Ohio. She was a 15-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She has been active in Kenova Unit 93 and Huntington Unit 16 on the district level, and in the American Legion Auxiliary Department of WV. She served as Department Chaplin and held several chairmanships. In the 5th District, she served as District Vice President from 2014- present. In Unit 16, she has held several chairmanships and offices; she was presently serving as 1st Vice President. She was the "Lady from the kitchen" working to serve dinners to our veterans especially MCL Detachment 340, and her volunteer work at the VA Hospital. The family wants to thank the staff at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for the love and care they gave her and family. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Freedom Fest of Barboursville, WV, 285 Gallaher Street, Huntington, WV 25705 or The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. A service will be held 7 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with Father Dean Borgmeyer officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020