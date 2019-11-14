|
JO ANN KATES HUFF, 82, passed away peacefully on the beautiful clear morning of November 13, 2019, with her family at her side. Jo Ann was a 1955 graduate of Chesapeake High School (Fabulous 50s), and a nurse, prior to conducting a family business with her husband and sons. Preceding her in transition from this life were her beloved parents, Kimball and Josephine Kates, husband, Ray Huff, son, Joseph Kent Huff, stepdaughter, Kathy Dement, stepsons, Danny and Dale Huff, and grandson, Elijah Huff. Left here to carry on her legacy of love are her daughters, Jill and Jo Jane Huff, son, Jon Huff, and stepson, Greg (Sheila) Huff; Granny's "boys and girls," her grandchildren, Chris (Gillian), Bryon (Deanna), Tanner and Emma; and great-granddaughter and "Gigi's baby," Abigail Jo. Jo Ann was our protector, mediator and the matriarch of our family. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the Cabell Huntington Hospital SICU department for their excellent care and attention for our Granny. In lieu of gifts, and in honor of the November 13 World Kindness Day, we request that you pay forward an act of kindness or donate to a in her honor. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Mitch Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019